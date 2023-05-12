Islamabad High Court grants two-week bail to Imran Khan in all ongoing cases

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was on Friday granted two-week bail by Islamabad High Court in all lawsuits faced by him, including the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Khan was granted bail by a division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz in the Al-Qadir Trust case after the bail plea of the PTI chief was heard at courtroom No.2.

The court further stated that the authorities cannot arrest Khan in any case registered after May 9 till May 17.

The bail was granted a day after Khan's arrest from the IHC premises was termed as “invalid and unlawful" by the Supreme Court.

"The court has granted Imran Khan a two weeks interim bail and has directed the authorities not to arrest him in the (graft) case," said Khan's lawyer Khawaja Haris while speaking to reporters.

Khan's lawyer also said that a plea has been submitted by them for the handover of Khan's mobile phone and for providing bulletproof vehicles to the leader for his security.

PTI lawyers gathered in large numbers in front of the court before the hearing and shouted "Khan your devotees are countless" and "the lawyers are alive", as the leader raised his fist above his head. However, the legal troubles for Khan don't seem to end soon.

Pakistan's interior minister has pledged to ensure that Khan is re-arrested. Since getting ousted from power in April 2022, Khan became tangled in multiple legal cases.

Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday from the Islamabad High Court premises when he was just making a regular court appearance in the capital.

His sudden arrest was followed by two days of chaos as thousands of his supporters rampaged through cities in protest, blocking roads and setting buildings on fire.

According to the police and hospitals, at least nine people were killed in the unrest.

In the wake of escalating tensions within the country over Khan's arrest, Islamabad Police on Friday tweeted, "Organised propaganda is being done against the law enforcement agencies under planning. Agitated protesters are present at several places with stones, slingshots, sticks and petrol bombs. The situation in Islamabad is peaceful and roads are open. Wherever the protesters tried to block the road, immediate action was taken."

"Troops of the Pakistan Army are patrolling different highways. Citizens are requested to cooperate with the police in establishing public order. Rangers, Punjab Police, FC and Islamabad Police are there to maintain public order. Punjab Police has been present for assistance in previous appearances as well," it added.

WATCH | Pakistan government: If released, we'll re-arrest Imran Khan On Thursday, the arrest of Imran Khan was called “invalid and unlawful" by the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial had stated that the arrest was unlawful because it happened inside the court premises, where Khan had reached with an intent to file a bail application.

"Your arrest was invalid, so the whole process needs to be backtracked," he said to Khan.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.