No issue we can't discuss and resolve amicably, says EAM Jaishankar in Bangladesh

India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar met his Bangladesh counterpart foreign minister A K Abdul Momen and asserted that "our comfort levels are so high there is no issue we can't discuss and resolve amicably".

Watch:

"This visit has been transformational in our relationship. We also reviewed a lot of the progress in our relationship," Jaishankar said alongside the Bangladesh foreign minister.

"Teesta issue was discussed between India and Bangladesh," India's external affairs minister said while saying that "our position hasn't changed".

"If we can get connectivity right with Bangladesh, the whole bay of Bengal will change," Jaishankar said while mentioning Japan as the third country in partnership between India and Bangladesh projects.

"When I look at India-Bangladesh ties, I see enormous possibilities including economic and people-to-people connectivity. The idea is: be with friends, underline the importance and do preparations," he said.

"We discussed the deaths at the border as neighbours and friends should. Every death is regrettable, the problem is crime. Our shared objective should be - no crime and no death border," Jaishankar maintained.