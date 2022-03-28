No-confidence resolution against PM Imran Khan tabled in Pak Parliament

Pakistan's National Assembly on Monday began its session to discuss the no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Reports say 161 lawmakers voted in favour of tabling the resolution. After the resolution, the National Assembly session was adjourned till Thursday.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan's parliament Speaker Asad Qaisar had adjourned the motion of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan. The move comes as Pakistan grapples with economic crisis and allegations of corruption.

The opposition party protested against the move as Pakistan People's Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari accused the Speaker of acting as a "personal servant" of PM Imran Khan.

Ahead of the vote, the opposition's parliamentary committee met to discuss the issue before the parliament session began.

Meanwhile, reports claim a no-confidence motion against Punjab chief minister Usman Bazdar has been filed in the Punjab Assembly.

Amid the turmoil, Pakistan's interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that voting on the no-trust motion would take place on April 4 if the National Assembly tabled the motion of Monday.

Pakistan's government's strength in Parliament has been reduced to 178 in the 342-member lower house after Shahzain Bugti of the Jamhoori Watan Party quit Imran Khan's ruling coalition.

(With inputs from Agencies)