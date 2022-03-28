Pakistan PM Imran Khan, who faces a no-trust vote, calls it a foreign-funded conspiracy

With a vote of no confidence in the Pakistani government nearing, Prime Minister Imran Khan may be facing one of his most difficult political tests since entering politics in 1996.

Pakistan's National Assembly will meet at 4 p.m. on March 28 to consider a resolution calling for a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan's government.

The debate will last no more than three days, after which the Speaker of the House will call for a vote by division within seven days.

The opposition filed a no-confidence resolution against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Budzar in the Pakistan assembly on March 28 in order to destabilise Imran Khan's government.

More than four dozen MPs from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have been reported missing since Saturday, just days before the key no-confidence vote.

Yesterday, Imran Khan claimed at a rally of his supporters that the no-confidence motion against him was the result of a "foreign-funded conspiracy."

Watch | No confidence motion against Pakistan PM Imran Khan to be tabled today | Imtiaz Gul exclusive on WION

At his mega rally in Islamabad on March 27, Khan accused the opposition leaders of being hands-in-gloves with foreign powers to topple his government.

Pakistani observers feel Khan's days in power are numbered, but he has laid the groundwork for his next election campaign.

In Islamabad, he gave a campaign speech outlining his government's accomplishments.

(With inputs from agencies)