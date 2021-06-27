No better friend than PM Modi for Nepal, says BJP's Chauthaiwale

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaliwale said on Sunday that India views Nepal as a sovereign nation and Nepal will not find a better friend than PM Modi.

“The people of Nepal will not find better friend and well-wisher than PM Modi. Despite miscommunication at some level, relations with Nepal remains strong," said Dr. Vijay Chauthaiwale at NIICE Global Conclave’s session “India-Nepal relation”.

He said that India has signed several agreements and accords with the intention of a very strong partnership with Nepal.

He believes the political parties and leaders in both countries need to strengthen and initiate proper dialogue.

“In the recent past, the structured dialogues between both the countries have not been functional. The BJP is keen to initiate this dialogue. The exchange of dialogues with Nepali political leaders will be effective,” Chauthaiwale added.

Outlining the long-standing relation between both the countries, he said, ”India and Nepal have equitable partnership and share mutual respect. India would like to work with Nepal on three levels: government to government, people to people and cultural relations”

Attacking the Indian opposition party, Chauthaiwale said, “Prime Minister Modi was the first Prime Minister to visit Nepal in a gap of two decades. Nepal was not given due attention during United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime even when Nepal was going through critical times. For, PM Modi, Nepal is a top priority and required steps will be taken to further strengthen the relation.”

"I simply wish that anti-India rhetoric by Nepal politicians do not hurt the relationship between two countries. India would like to continue partnering with Nepal by contributing on major projects,” he said while concluding his address.

Earlier this month, five former prime ministers of Nepal from different parties cautioned against alleged external influence of India in internal matters of Nepal.

Opposition parties have been consistently saying that India is backing PM KP Sharma Oli since he dissolved the House of Representatives on December 20 last year.

However, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs called it an internal matter, adding that it should be dealt by Nepal under its own domestic framework and democratic processes.

