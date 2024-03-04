Nepal's PM 'Prachanda' forms new alliance, cabinet reshuffle to be announced soon

A swift change in the composition of Nepal's government is taking place with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal or 'Prachanda' reshuffling his cabinet. PM Prachanda will induct new ministers from the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), Rastriya Swatantra Party and Janata Samajbadi Party-Nepal.

This means that a new alliance of left forces is set to take over the Federal Parliament in Kathmandu.

Nepal held its General election in November 2022, following which Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' was sworn in as the Prime Minister on December 26, 2022, in Kathmandu.

PM 'Prachanda' met KP Sharma Oli over the weekend

Prime Minister Prachanda held a three-hour-long meeting with CPN-UML chair KP Sharma Oli on Sunday evening (March 3) and reached a consensus on key fundamental issues for the new political alliance. This is the third time the two communist parties are forging a partnership after they broke down in 2020 and 2023 January.

Along with Oli Oli-led CPN-UML party, Rabi Lamichhane’s party RSP, JSP, and Janmat party are joining Prachanda’s government.

The formal declaration of the new coalition is expected soon. The announcement of the new coalition's cabinet is likely to take place as early as the evening of March 4.

Nepal politics: What else is brewing?

As the possibility of a new political equation gained momentum, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba conveyed to his aides within the party his contemplation of recalling all ministers representing the party from the government or withdrawing from the current coalition.

The widening distance between the Maoist Centre and the Nepali Congress, two big parties in Nepal, over the claim for chairmanship of the National Assembly has threatened the already fragile ruling coalition.

The latest development in the coalition comes after the "Maha Samiti" meeting of the Nepali Congress, the largest party in the Nepali parliament.

During the party meeting held on February 19, the voice against the coalition scored high and the Nepali Congress decided to contest the next election slated for 2026 without forging an alliance. The proposal was presented by Nepali Congress General Secretary Gagan Thapa.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Foreign Affairs NP Saud’s trip to Finland was abrupted at the eleventh hour. He was scheduled to depart for Helsinki on Sunday evening, to participate in the 2nd United Nations LDC Future Forum, slated for March 5-6.

What do the numbers look like in Nepal's House of Representatives?

The ruling alliance or party must have 138 votes of support in the 275-member house.

CPN-MAOIST - 32

CPN UML - 78

RSP - 20

JSP - 12

Janmat - 6