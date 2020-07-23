Nepal's COVID-19 tally rises to 18,241

Nepal's coronavirus tally reached 18,241 with the detection of 147 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The death toll rose by one to 43 after a fatality was reported, Health Ministry Spokesperson Jageshwor Gautam said.

In the last 24 hours, 156 coronavirus patients have recovered, the spokesperson said. In total, 12,840 people have recovered from the disease and 5,358 active cases are undergoing treatment.

Nepal has so far conducted 331,095 Polymerase chain reaction tests in 28 laboratories across the country.

The government lifted the nationwide lockdown earlier in the week. Long-route public transportation will be allowed from August 17.

Academic institutions will be allowed to open admissions for the new academic session from August 16.

Cinema halls, dance bars, beauty salons, fitness centres, swimming pools and religious places will remain closed.

Domestic and international flights will be allowed to operate from August 17.

Following the second COVID-19 case in Nepal, the government on March 24 had enforced the nationwide lockdown.