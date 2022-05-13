Nepali climber Lhakpa Sherpa breaks her own record by scaling Mount Everest tenth time

Nepali climber Lhakpa Sherpa has broken her own record by climbing Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain above sea level, for the 10th time.

The 48-year-old woman scaled the 8,848.86-metre (29,031.69-foot), snow-capped summit and reached the top of the peak at around 6:15 am on Thursday.

Before leaving for the climb, Sherpa told news agency AFP "My climbing is not for the record. Many in the young generation follow my footstep. They climb mountains following me. So, I want the young generation to keep going and not to give up."

Sherpa, who first scaled the highest mountain in the world in 2001, works at Whole Foods in Connecticut for the rest of the year.

She was born in the eastern district of Sankhuwasabha, home to the world’s fifth highest mountain, Makalu, and was one of 11 children.

Sherpa's fellow Nepali, Kami Rita Sherpa, holds the men's record of 26 climbs.

Also read | Russian climber dies on Mount Everest camp, says official

Other than Sherpa, seven members of an "All Black Expedition" comprising climbers from the United States and Kenya climbed Mount Everest on Thursday.

Mount Everest, which is located on the border of Nepal and China, has been climbed 10,657 times since it was first scaled in 1953.

It is not an easy feat to climb the massive mountain as 311 people have died in the attempt of doing so.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: