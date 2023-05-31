Nepalese PM embarks on crucial Indian visit, aimed at boosting energy and trade

Nepalese Prime Miniter Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' landed in the Indian capital New Delhi on Wednesday (May 31) — a crucial visit aimed at boosting cooperation between the two nations in areas of energy, connectivity and trade.

Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi received Prachanda at the airport in Delhi.

The Nepalese prime minister held a meeting with the Indian National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted: "PM @cmprachanda of Nepal arrives in New Delhi on his first overseas visit after assumption of office. Warmly welcomed by MoS @M_Lekhi at the airport.The visit will impart renewed momentum to the close and unique India-Nepal relationship."

'Prachanda' is in India for a four-day visit — his first bilateral foreign trip after assuming the top office in December 2022. #WATCH | Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ arrives in Delhi on his first overseas visit after assumption of office. He was welcomed by MoS Meenakashi Lekhi at the airport.



He is here on a four-day visit to India. pic.twitter.com/FN4khB9EZa — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023 × The highlight of the visit is set to be the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday which are scheduled to take place on Thursday (June 1). The agenda of the talks is not known.

But news agency PTI quoted people familiar with the matter as saying that transforming the civilisational ties between India and Nepal with deeper cooperation in areas of connectivity, economy, energy and infrastructure is expected to be a focus area of talks.

They said that one of the key priority areas would be to further deepen the power sector cooperation through new initiatives across the entire spectrum of cooperation.

The sources also mentioned that the two prime ministers are also likely to review the India-Nepal development partnership which forms the key pillar of the bilateral relations and strengthening the financial connectivity would be a discussion point. Will the leader discuss the border issues? While speaking on the visit, Nepal's Ambassador to India Dr Shankar P Sharma says, "This is basically the goodwill visit. I think we have done so many activities in the last one year between Nepal and India."

"Some of them will be initiated this time and some of them will be inaugurated, some of them will be groundbreaking and some of them will be agreement. So, there are so many things on the plate. We are hoping that this visit will bring Nepal and India's relations to a good height," he added.

On being asked whether or not the leaders will discuss the border issues, Sharma said "You ask with the PM, I think we still have to see that." #WATCH | On Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda's visit to India, Nepal's Ambassador to India Dr. Shankar P Sharma says, "This is basically the goodwill visit. I think we have done so many activities in the last one year between Nepal and India. Some of them will be initiated… pic.twitter.com/sgarOXdvkY — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023 ×

