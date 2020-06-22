Nepal seeks amendment of Citizenship Act; 'bread-bride' ties with India at risk

In a move that could further weaken relations with India, a key parliamentary panel in Nepal has proposed an amendment to the nation's Citizenship Act that if passed would make a foreign woman wait for seven years to get Nepalese citizenship if she marries a Nepali national.

Even though the proposed amendment is for all foreign citizens, several marriages between Indian and Nepalese nationals take place on a regular basis, implying to many that it is targetting India.

Nepal's main opposition parties, Nepali Congress (NC) and the Samajbadi Party (SJP) have slammed the move, saying that such a provision could affect the 'bread and bride relations' that Kathmandu has had with New Delhi for ages.

Several women groups also criticised the amendment and said an all-male secretariat should not take a decision on matters which largely is related to females.

This move comes days after Kathmandu approved a Constitutional amendment, incorporating three strategically important Indian areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura in its territory.