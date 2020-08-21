Nepal reports 838 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 30,483

Nepal on Friday reported 838 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to 30,483, the health ministry said.

According to Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, 250 coronavirus patients have been discharged from different health facilities in the past 24 hours.

With this, the total number of patients who have recovered from the disease stands at 18,214.

At present, there are 12,132 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at different isolation centres across the country.

Till date, coronavirus tests have been conducted on 579,899 people.

With the death of 11 more COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours, the total number of fatalities has reached 137.

