Nepal: Prohibitory orders lifted in Kathmandu Valley as Covid cases drop 

As the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 has continued to fall in Nepal, the COVID-19 Crisis Management Center (CCMC) has decided to lift prohibitory orders imposed in Kathmandu Valley.

The notice issued by the Kathmandu District Administration said, ‘smart lockdown’, will be enforced, which allows local administrations to impose restrictions in different areas depending upon the severity of the COVID-19 situation.

“Educational institutions cannot resume with the physical presence of the students but however if schools authorities wish to open then proper Covid protocol and smart lockdown provisions needs to be followed,” said the statement.

The district administration said, if school authorities choose to reopen they can do so in coordination with the district COVID-19 crisis management centre.

As per the new orders, all businesses and industries will be allowed to operate in strict compliance with the health and safety protocols.

People are still not allowed to attend large gatherings, conference meetings, protests, festivities or parties.

Meanwhile, the National Examination Board (NEB) has decided to conduct Grade XII examination from September 15 to 24.

Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur administration offices have announced that some COVID-19 related restrictions will remain until September 16.