Nepal PM's bizarre plan: To celebrate Ram Navami by starting work on Ayodhya Dham

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, a few weeks ago, had made a bizarre claim that "real Ayodhya lies in Nepal, not in India". He has now outdone himself, and has gone steps further to validate his belief.

Oli has directed to start work on a certain "Ram Janmabhumi Ayodhya Dham", the so-called birthplace of Lord Ram, by making a comprehensive master plan.

He gave the instructions during a meeting with the Chief of Madi Municipality of Chitwan and other people’s representatives at the Prime Minister’s residence in Baluwatar on Saturday.

Not only this, desperately seeking to prove that Lord Ram was a Nepali (and not Indian), he has mentioned that Ram Navami will be celebrated with grandeur by placing idols of Ram, Laxman, Sita and Hanuman in Ayodhyapuri.

It may be pointed out that Goddess Sita is believed to have been born in Nepal's Janakpuri. Every year ‘Ram Baraat’ (wedding procession of Lord Ram) from Ayodhya leaves for Janakpuri with much fanfare.

The Lord Ram native place controversy in an extension to what transpired on the geographical level.

In June, Nepal cleared a constitution amendment bill to reflect a new map in the national emblem. This map shows Indian territories Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as part of Nepal.