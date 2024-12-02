Kathmandu, Nepal

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday embarked on a five-day official visit to China as Beijing kept mum on revised proposal of BRI pact floated by the Himalayan Nation.

Leading a delegation of more than 87 members, Nepali premier Oli left for Beijing with all eyeing on possible agreements to be signed in the Chinese capital.

Advertisment

Oli also the chairman of CPN-UML (Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist) before heading out for China had held discussion with Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and senior party officials about the new text of the "BRI framework for cooperation."

The proposal was prepared by a four-member joint taskforce formed by both the parties.

Taskforce renamed the "BRI implementation plan" to "Framework for cooperation." After approval from the two senior leaders last week, the foreign ministry had sent the text to the Chinese Embassy on Saturday itself for Beijing's consideration.

Advertisment

The visit of the Nepali Prime Minister, scheduled from December 2-5, comes at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. During his four-day visit to China, Oli is also set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and hold bilateral talks with Premier Li Keqiang.

Also read: Pakistan: Court finds ex-PM Imran Khan guilty for May 9 violence; revokes bail in 8 cases

He will also engage with senior leaders of the Chinese Communist Party during his visit.

Advertisment

Oli will also make a keynote address at Peking University.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, confirmed the details of the visit, stating, "Nepal's Prime Minister Oli will pay an official visit to China from December 2 to 5 at the invitation of Premier Li Keqiang of the State Council."

"The entourage of the Prime Minister will comprise Arzu Rana Deuba, Minister for Foreign Affairs; Bishnu Prasad Rimal, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister; Yuba Raj Khatiwada, Economic and Development Advisor to the Prime Minister; Members of the Parliament; high-ranking government officials; representatives of private sector; and media persons," the release stated.

It will be Oli's first visit to a foreign nation since he came to power in July this year.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.