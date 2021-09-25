Nepal PM Deuba to lead a delegation to COP26 in November

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday met COP26 Regional Ambassador for the Asia-Pacific and South Asia Ken O’Flaherty in Kathmandu and called upon international community for more ambitious targets with adequate support measures.

The UK will host the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP 26) at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow from October 31 to November, 12 2021.

During the meeting, PM Deuba and the Ambassador discussed priorities for COP26 and ways to achieve Net Zero target.

Also read | Nepal foreign minister holds bilateral talks with Kuwaiti counterpart, others on sidelines of UNGA 2021

"Pleased to meet Hon’ble PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, who will lead Nepal’s delegation to COP26 Discussed priorities for COP26 including climate finance and adaptation. Hope can show further leadership on ambition - incl an earlier Net Zero target - to help boost momentum," COP26 Regional Ambassador for the Asia-Pacific and South Asia Ken O’Flaherty said in a tweet.

In response to this, the Prime Minister reiterated Nepal’s commitment to 1.5 degree pathways to address the problems caused by the global climate change.

"I received the COP26 Ambassador Ken O'Flaherty and exchanged views on Nepal-UK relations and our participation in COP26 . Nepal reiterates its commitment to 1.5 degree pathways and calls upon intl. community for more ambitious targets with adequate support measures," Deuba tweeted.

The COP26 summit will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on climate change.

Earlier on September 23, while addressing the High-level Dialogue on Energy, the Prime Minister said that energy is crucial in achieving the 2030 Agenda and implementing the Paris Agreement.

He further said that energy plays a catalytic role to combat climate change and attain the goals related to poverty reduction, gender equality, food security, health and education, among others.

The Prime Minister also expressed Nepal’s commitment to realise climate-resilient development pathways and net-zero emissions through the utilization of Nepal’s vast hydropower potential and other renewable energy sources.