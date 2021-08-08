Nepal govt unveils ‘common minimum programme’

Nepal Government, a coalition of five parties, on Sunday evening unveiled its 14-page 'common minimum programme' (CMP) and aims to pursue a balanced foreign policy.

The common minimum programme is a practice followed by coalition governments in Nepal. It usually outlines the minimum objectives of a coalition government to be fulfilled.

This document was released by Nepali Congress leader and CMP coordinator Purna Khadka at an event. It was attended by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Janata Samajwadi Party Chairman Upendra Yadav.

"Government’s priority is to resolve border issues with neighbouring countries including Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh through diplomatic means," said Senior Nepali Congress leader Purna Bahadur Khadka.

According to the document, the government will focus on strengthening friendly relations with other countries and neighbours to expand the area of mutual cooperation.

CMP added that border security would be strengthened with the addition of border posts along the international border to prevent smuggling.

The prevention and control of COVID-19 has been highlighted as the major priority of the incumbent coalition government. The top priority of the government is to vaccinate all eligible citizens by the end of April 2022.

It also emphasised on laying down preparations for a possible third wave of COVID-19.

The document also highlights implementation of national security policy, safeguarding national interests and revising the treaties and agreements which are against the nation's interest.

It also guarantees to take concrete steps to make all state machinery, including public administration and state agencies, fair and accountable.

In view of the economic hit caused by the pandemic, the government has said it aims to provide incentives to the affected industries and amend necessary laws and regulations to promote national interest.

The programme also emphasises on making necessary arrangements for rescue, relief, rehabilitation and assistance to families hit by floods.

Deuba was appointed as the Prime Minister for a record fifth time on July 12 and is yet to expand his cabinet. It has been over three weeks and discussion on the cabinet formation is still ongoing. Currently, besides Deuba, there are four Cabinet ministers and one minister of state in the Cabinet.