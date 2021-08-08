Nepal on verge of being hit by third wave of COVID-19: PM Deuba

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday warned people of the third wave of coronavirus and requested citizens to not venture out of their homes unless necessary.

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Nepal, the Prime Minister released a video message urging people to help the government to contain the further spread of the infection.

“We all are now joining hands in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. There seems to be sign that we are now on the verge of being hit by the third wave of the pandemic. The efforts by the government alone would not be adequate to control the pandemic. It would require the combined effort from the government and people,” Deuba said in the video.

Outlining some measures to control the pandemic, the Prime Minister said, “I have a request, please do not go out unnecessarily. If you must go out, wear a mask properly covering your nose and mouth. Maintain physical distancing. And frequently wash your hands with soap and water. Let's strictly adhere to all safety measures.”

Deuba said the best hope against COVID-19 is vaccination and “people of different age groups are now being vaccinated.”

“I also request all political parties, private sector and NGOs to please do not organize any gatherings. I am confident that we will be able to vanquish the virus with our combined effort,” he added.

Nepal this week reported the highest single-day spike of over 4,000 new cases nearly after two months of reporting of a steady decline and crossed 10,000 reported deaths.

In the last 12 days, the country has recorded 33,801 COVID-19 cases. The district administration of Kathmandu Valley has also extended the ongoing lockdown till August 11.