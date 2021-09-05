Nepal government objects to burning of Indian PM Modi's effigy in Kathmandu

Days after members of the student wing of the CPN-Unified Socialist, a party in Nepal’s ruling coalition burned an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while staging a protest, Nepal Home Ministry on Sunday termed the act as "disgraceful actions".

The ministry released a statement requesting people to not carry out any action “that may hurt the dignity and respect of the friendly nations.”

The CPN-Unified Socialist is a newly formed party led by Madhav Kumar Nepal and is part of the coalition government led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

They had staged a protest against the alleged involvement of the Indian Sashstra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel in an incident in which one Jaya Singh Dhami disappeared into the Mahakali river in the Darchuala district of Nepal.

“The activities of chanting slogans, holding demonstrations, protests and burning effigies to tarnish the image of the neighbouring friendly nation's Prime Minister has caught the attention of the Home Ministry. The ministry of home affairs expressed great objection towards such reprehensible and disgraceful actions,” the Home Ministry said in a statement.

Highlighting the bilateral relations between India and Nepal, the ministry said, “The government of Nepal wishes to have a friendly relationship with all friendly nations and is determined not to let any activities that may harm the national interest.”

After being criticised for not solving the incident and alleged involvement of Indian SSB, it said, “We have a long tradition of solving the dispute with the neighbouring nation through diplomatic channels and mutual dialogue. In future as well, diplomatic initiative and mutual discourse will be utilised while solving any dispute.”

Following the incident, the Nepal government formed a committee to investigate the incident. An investigation committee consisting of bureaucrats and police officials has also confirmed the presence of Indian personnel’s presence in the incident site. However, it has failed to hold them responsible for the incident.

The Home Ministry further warned to take action against the act. “Home Ministry will take action in order to control the activities targeted against the friendly neighbouring nation and will punish those who involve themselves in such unlawful activities,” it said.