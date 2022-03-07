Nepal FM Narayan Khadka to participate in Turkey’s Antalya diplomacy forum

Nepal Foreign Minister Dr Narayan Khadka will be among the foreign leaders attending this year’s Antalya diplomacy forum (ADF). The participants will address a wide range of topics in international relations under the overarching theme of “Recoding Diplomacy”.

A delegation led by Minister Khadka will participate in this year’s forum to be held from March 11 to 13 in Turkey.

At the invitation of Foreign Minister of Turkey H. E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Nepal Foreign Minister Khadka is scheduled to share panels with participating Foreign Ministers in two separate sessions entitled ‘Democratic Governance and Security’ and ‘Asia Anew: For a Sustained Regional Growth’.

Over 50 Foreign Ministers, together with a cross-section of policymakers and experts are attending the event.

Announcing the decision, the Ministry in a statement said, "On March 9, the minister will meet with officials of NRN-Turkey and Nepali entrepreneurs based in Istanbul to discuss business opportunities and challenges as well as problems faced by Nepali diaspora. He is holding interactive sessions with members of economic chambers in Istanbul and Antalya.”

On the sidelines of the forum, Khadka will hold a bilateral meeting with his Turkish counterpart. He will also meet with foreign ministers from different countries on the sidelines.

The visit is also expected to contribute to the growth of bilateral trade, investment, tourism, foreign employment and people-to-people contacts.

As per the ADF, diplomacy remains the core method of communication among leaders and states. “There is a whole set of other structural and systemic changes in the international environment that the diplomacy profession should respond to.”

Foreign Ministers of Russia, Ukraine, Iran, Bangladesh, Pakistan and the Taliban are also scheduled to participate in the ADF.