Nepal commits to sustain democracy, highlights achievements during Biden’s democracy summit 

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Thursday shared Nepal’s experiences in the journey of democracy and democratic transformation during the Summit for Democracy hosted by United States President Joe Biden.

Deuba participated in the Leader’s Summit for Democracy hosted virtually and highlighted the achievements made on the front of Nepal’s home-grown peace process.

The Prime Minister stated that the democratic and inclusive Constitution was made by the elected Constituent Assembly as part of the peace process.

“He stated that Nepal’s success story is a testimony that even the most complicated political differences could be resolved through dialogue. While highlighting Nepal’s commitments to and achievements on gender equality, the Prime Minister stressed that democracy must deliver on people’s aspirations and that the country has now prioritized economic agendas in order to sustain democracy,” according to the statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Prime Minister also sent a pre-recorded video message for the summit in which he shared Nepal’s commitments to women empowerment, fight against corruption, inclusive representation in all domains of governance and completion of the peace process, among others.

According to the ministry, he highlighted universal suffrage, separation of power, checks and balances, an independent judiciary, and protection of rights and freedoms as the key features of Nepal’s multiparty democracy.

Nepal has also released a separate statement outlining the country's views on democracy, human rights, and good governance as well as achievements made on these fronts.

Earlier, US Embassy in Nepal hosted a Summit for Democracy supporting event on the eve of the summit.

Addressing the event, US Ambassador Randy Berry highlighted the achievements Nepal has made in recent years, “In many ways Nepal serves as a model for the region and the world. Within the last 15 years, Nepal has progressed through a violent Maoist conflict, subsequent peace process, the return of democratic governance, and the ratification of a constitution that defined Nepal as a secular, democratic, and federal government.”

The summit is a part of a series of programs supporting the resilience of democracy and overcoming challenges throughout the year 2022.

While addressing the first-ever virtual Summit for democracy, US President Joe Biden said, "democracy does not happen by accident, it needs to be renewed with every generation.”

“Democracy needs champions," the US president said with over 100 countries invited to the virtual summit.