/Nepal bans ousted PM KP Sharma Oli, 4 top officials from travelling amid unrest probe

Nepal's interim government has slapped travel bans on ousted prime minister KP Sharma Oli and four senior officials as investigators dig into last month’s youth-led protests that spiralled into deadly nationwide unrest, suggest reports. Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal confirmed Monday that the restrictions are already in place, following recommendations from a government-appointed commission. The commission said the five men cannot leave the Kathmandu Valley without permission, as they may be summoned for questioning at any time. However, in a statement, Oli labelled the restrictions as an attempt to strip him of his security and official privileges.

Oli banned from leaving Nepal

The bans, as per ANI, cover Oli, former home minister Ramesh Lekhak, ex–National Investigation Department chief Hutaraj Thapa, and two other senior bureaucrats. These will stay in place till a commission put in place by Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki probes the violence. Findings of the commission are due before fresh elections in March 2026.

The protests, which began September 8 over a brief social media ban, economic frustration, and anger at corruption, escalated after police opened fire on demonstrators. Two days of chaos left at least 73 people dead, torched parliament and government offices, and forced Oli’s government to collapse. Losses to Nepal’s private sector, including auto, hotel, and retail industries, are estimated at $600 million.

Oli dismisses suggestions that he's a flight risk

Oli has dismissed suggestions he might flee, accusing the new administration of trying to strip him of his security and privileges. Speaking at a youth wing rally in Bhaktapur, he said he intends to stay and fight politically, calling the Karki government illegitimate. “Do you think we will flee by handing over the nation to this groundless government?” he told supporters.