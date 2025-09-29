/Has KP Sharma Oli fled the country? Former Nepal PM slams 'groundless new govt,' denies exile rumours

Former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli rejected the reports that the government has decided to withhold passports of several leaders, including himself, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, Arzu Rana Deuba, Ramesh Lekhak, and Deepak Khadka. He accused Sushila Karki-led government of "throwing the country into insecurity" by targeting political opponents. Issuing a challenge to the Karki government, Oli said that they should publish any communications he had with state officials during the protests. His statement comes after he denied the reports that he had ordered firing at Gen Z protesters.

"Do you think we will flee by handing over the nation to this groundless government?" he asked supporters. "Publish them with courage. Make public the instructions I gave," he said. "On social media, there are open calls to attack my residence. What is the government doing? Just watching?" he asked. An NHRC report stated that the government's failure to anticipate protest intensity and low morale among security forces led to high casualties and damage. While protests on September 8 were peaceful, police shootings on the following day sparked widespread violence.

He also said previously, "He also quashed reports of fleeing his country, stating, “I am hearing about various gossip that is going on from the government. Blocking the passports, what have they thought of (me)? The government of publicity, that we will hand over this country and flee abroad, what are they thinking? We have to make this country. We must make this country a constitutional and democratic one, and bring politics back on track. We will bring the rule of law to the country.”

Earlier, when KP Oli made his first appearance days after a deadly protest, he denied ordering shoot at sight orders at Gen Z protesters. He also denied reports of him fleeing his country and slammed those who are spreading these rumours, stating that he will work towards the prosperity of his country based on 'constitutional provisions.' Further, he also explained that police were ordered to shoot below the knee and not on the chest and head; however, when he heard that protesters were shot and as many as 14 people had died, he attempted to save as many lives as possible. He asked where his fault was and claimed that the 'Gen Z government' is not based on constitutional provisions.