/'Will bring back rule of law': Ousted Nepal PM KP Oli in first appearance says 'didn't order firing on Gen Z protesters'

Former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli made his first appearance days after a deadly protest in his country ousted him and forced him to flee. Attending an event at his private residence in the Gundu area of Bhaktapur district, KP Oli denied ordering shoot at sight orders at Gen Z protesters. He has also denied reports of him fleeing his country and slammed those who are spreading these rumours, stating that he will work towards the prosperity of his country based on 'constitutional provisions.' Further, he also explained that police were ordered to shoot below the knee and not on the chest and head; however, when he heard that protesters were shot and as many as 14 people had died, he attempted to save as many lives as possible. He asked where his fault was and claimed that the 'Gen Z government' is not based on constitutional provisions.

What Oli said?

Oli, in the event, said, “A rumour has been spread further naming me. People are incited to say, give me a gun, I will kill him; give me a sword, I will slaughter him; give me a drone, I will strike him... These things are being broadcast enthusiastically. But what role did I play?... After hearing about the news of the firing, I inquired about the situation... I was told that only the rubber bullets were fired. Later, I got to know that 14 people had died... I was asking how they were shot on the head? How can we stop it? I had that mindful thinking about measures to prevent the bloodshed and unfavourable situation in the nation. Those who are liable for the incidents would then blame it on KP Oli.”

He also quashed reports of fleeing his country, stating, “I am hearing about various gossip that is going on from the government. Blocking the passports, what have they thought of (me)? The government of publicity, that we will hand over this country and flee abroad, what are they thinking? We have to make this country. We must make this country a constitutional and democratic one, and bring politics back on track. We will bring the rule of law to the country.”

Nepal Protest

Nepal has witnessed a youth-led protest over digital censorship that soon spiralled into a full-blown political crisis. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down. Several ministers were assaulted, chased, and their homes were set afire by angry protesters. Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, wife of former PM Jhalanath Khanal, died after her home was torched. Protesters also stormed and set fire to key government buildings, including Parliament, the PM’s residence, and the President’s house.

While the trigger was a sweeping government move on September 4, when 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Whatsapp and X were blocked, protesters, mostly youngsters, also came to the streets over rising corruption, a lack of accountability and inequality from the top echelons of the nation. Termed by many as the ‘Gen Z Protest’ or even the ‘Gen Z Revolution’, Nepal on Tuesday witnessed widespread unrest marked by vandalism, violent clashes, and assaults on public officials. At least 19 people were killed in a deadly clash between protesters and security forces in Nepal as protests intensified. Moreover, Nepali police said that more than 13,500 prisoners broke out of jails across the country during anti-government protests.