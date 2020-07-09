Nepal bans Indian news channels; only Doordarshan remains on-air

Amid heightened tensions with India, Nepal has banned all Indian news channels, except the public service broadcaster Doordarshan.

Nepali cable operators told news agency ANI that the signals of Indian news channels have been taken off from the country.

A Nepali government spokesperson said that they are exploring legal, political, and diplomatic options to curb the "misinformation" being spread about Nepal by the Indian media.

The news coming from Indian media against our PM and government after publication of new Map is condemnable. We completely reject their fabricated & fake reports. We urge them to respect Nepali government & people's unified position on our sovereignty & national independence. — Rajan Bhattarai (@Rajanktm) July 9, 2020 ×

Earlier, Rajan Bhattarai, Foreign Affairs Advisor to the Prime Minister of Nepal tweeted that the news against Nepali PM KP Sharma Oli by Indian media and New Delhi after Kathmandu issuing new map is "condemnable".

"We completely reject their fabricated and fake reports. We urge them to respect Nepali government and people's unified position on our sovereignty and national independence," he added in the tweet.

Reportedly, news channels from China and Pakistan are being broadcast, but New Delhi has been sidelined.

The tensions between both Asian neighbours rose after Kathmandu approved a new map which included three Indian territories in their region.

