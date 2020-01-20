Nepal: Authorities call off search operation to rescue seven trekkers including 4 South Koreans

Rescuers in Nepal called off efforts on Monday to find seven people, including four South Korean trekkers, after fresh avalanches hit the Annapurna region where the group went missing last week, Director, Mountaineering, Department of Tourism, Nepal, Mira Acharya said.

Three Nepali guides were among the group struck by an avalanche on Friday along the popular trekking route at the base of Mount Annapurna, the world's 10th highest mountain, at 8,091 metres (26,545 feet).

"The team was well equipped with search and rescue devices but we couldn't carry on our work there, we had to return because of the weather conditions," Acharya said. "We are working over how we can proceed on this," she added.

About 200 people, including 140 foreign hikers, were evacuated from the area at the weekend.

Avalanches and bad weather had also prevented a search on Sunday by seven rescuers from the Trekking Agents' Association of Nepal, who reached the site at Deurali, about 150 km (90 miles) northwest of the capital, Kathmandu.

A helicopter equipped with a device to track signs of the trekkers in the snow also failed to pinpoint where the group of seven went missing.

The winter trekking season in Nepal, home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, including Mount Everest, is drawing to a close this month. Nepal gets four percent of its GDP from tourism including trekking.