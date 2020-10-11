Nawaz Sharif alone faces sedition charges now, party leaders declared innocent

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif continued to face sedition charges as all senior leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) were declared innocent. The case is registered with Shahdara Police in Lahore. As per Dawn, the decision to declare seniors leaders of PML-N innocent was taken late on Saturday by the police. 41 senior leaders of PML-N have been named in the FIR besides Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

The FIR also names the so-called prime minister of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider

Pakistan government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has distanced itself from the FIR. Imran Khan has expressed displeasure.

Nawaz Sharif is in the UK right now. He had flown out of Pakistan for medical treatment.

The FIR against Sharif, filed by a man named Badar Rasheed alleges that Nawaz Sharif was making "hateful speeches". Rasheed also alleges that instead of availing medical treatment in the UK, Nawaz Sharif is defaming the country.

As per the FIR, the speeches made by Sharif on September 20 and October 1 are under the scanner. The complainant alleged that Sharif supported India's policies of getting Pakistan declared a 'rogue state'

Meanwhile, Islamabad High Court has asked Nawaz Sharif to appear before it by November 24 to avoid being declared a 'proclaimed offender'

The court on Friday noted that it was left with no option but to order issuance of proclamation for intimating 70-year-old Sharif, who has been living in London since November last year, to appear before it on November 24.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Aamer Farooq observed that the examination of statements of witnesses as well as the documents showed that all out efforts were made for serving the non-bailable warrants of arrest on Sharif to ensure his attendance before the court in the the Al-Azizia and Avenfield graft cases.

(With PTI inputs)