National Bank of Pakistan gets hit by cyberattack, reports no financial loss or data breach

In a recent cyberattack on its servers, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) informed that no financial loss or data breach has been observed, the bank said on Saturday. It did report that the attack impacted “some of the bank’s services”.

NBP has reported a cyber security related incident which is being investigated. NBP has not observed any data breach or financial loss. No other bank has reported any such incidence. SBP is monitoring the situation closely to ensure safety and soundness of banking system. — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) October 30, 2021 ×

On Twitter, the central bank announced, “NBP has reported a cybersecurity-related incident, which is being investigated. NBP has not observed any data breach or financial loss.”

Also Read: Taliban send envoy to Pakistan as 'diplomats' start work in Islamabad

It clarified that no other bank reported such incident. The central bank is also currently monitoring the situation to ensure the safety and soundness of the banking system.

The bank said it took "immediate steps" to isolate the affected systems. “At this point, no customer or financial data has been compromised,” it stated.

Also Read: Pakistan Islamist group vows to march to capital amid deadlock in talks with govt

In a statement, the bank said, “Remediation efforts are underway using industry-leading subject matter experts including international resources where ever required.”

Currently, the NBP's services to its customers have been disrupted. The NBP said that the bank is making concerted efforts to address the breach. It is confident that essential customer services will be restored by Monday morning.

(With inputs from agencies)