Taliban send envoy to Pakistan as 'diplomats' start work in capital city Islamabad

As the Taliban government is looking to get formal recognition in the international community after they seized power in Afghanistan, its 'diplomats' have started work in the Afghan embassy in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad and at Afghan consulates in other cities.

Pakistan's ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan said that visas to the Taliban diplomats have also been issued, however, he also added that issuance of the visas does not mean recognition but "facilitation".

"These visas have been issued for facilitating consular work and visa facilities for Pakistanis visiting Afghanistan for humanitarian work and providing assistance to Afghan citizens in Pakistan, Issuance of the visas does not mean recognition but facilitation," said Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Pakistan's ambassador to Afghanistan.

Sardar Muhammad Shokaib, who is also known as Mosa Farhad, has taken charge as the first secretary in the Afghan embassy in Islamabad. On the other hand, the Taliban have also appointed diplomats at Afghan consulates in Pakistan's three provincial capitals, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta.

Hafiz Mohibullah, who is the official deployed in Peshawar, was formally introduced to the staff. He also assumed his duties Wednesday, he would deal with consular affairs in lieu of the consul general.

Mullah Ghulam Rasool has been posted at Quetta, the capital of southwestern Balochistan province, while another senior Taliban leader, Mullah Muhammad Abbas, has been assigned to the Karachi consulate.

It is also important to note that Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan's government has called on the world to engage with the Taliban and provide economic support to the aid-dependent country which has seen funding frozen by Western donors since the takeover.

Meanwhile, the Taliban government is asking for the release of billions of dollars of central bank reserves as the nation faces a cash crunch, mass starvation and a new migration crisis.

Afghanistan parked billions of dollars in assets overseas with the US Federal Reserve and other central banks in Europe, but that money has been frozen since the they ousted the government in August and came into power.

A spokesman for the finance ministry said the government would respect human rights, including the education of women, as he sought fresh funds on top of humanitarian aid that he said offered only "small relief"

"The money belongs to the Afghan nation. Just give us our own money. Freezing this money is unethical and is against all international laws and values," ministry spokesman Ahmad Wali Haqmal told Reuters.