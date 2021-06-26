Myanmar's junta leader addresses security conference in Moscow

Speaking at the International security conference in Moscow on Wednesday visiting Myanmar junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing addressed delegates, saying that it is important for the international community to keep shared values and unite for peace and stability.

The Junta leader said that, "Multiple pieces of evidence suggest a large-scale interference of foreign countries with some sovereign states' businesses for the sake of democracy and human rights. Nowadays is a good time to reject hegemony and unilateralism."

"The international community must have a strong sense of justice, keep shared values and unite for peace, stability and world development, following fair and equal international laws." he added.

Earlier this month Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Defence Minister told Min Aung Hlaing that Moscow is committed to strengthening military ties with Myanmar.

Due to it's continuing bilateral visits and arms deals with Myanmar, Moscow has been criticised by rights activists for what they call "legitimizing Myanmar's military junta".

The Myanmar junta came to power in a Feb. 1 coup, overthrowing the democratically elected government of Aung Suu Kyi, and other members of her party National League for Democracy (NLD).

Unperturbed by the criticism the Junta leader was recently seen thanking Russia for strengthening the army.

As reported by Russian news agency TASS, during a recent meeting in Moscow, Min Aung Hlang told the Russian defence minister, "Thanks to Russia, our army has become one of the strongest in the region,".

Russia said in March it was deeply concerned by the rising number of civilian deaths in Myanmar.

Defence ties between the two countries have grown in recent years with Moscow providing army training and university scholarships to thousands of soldiers, as well as selling arms to a military blacklisted by several Western countries.