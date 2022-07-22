Myanmar soldiers tortured civilians: Report

Reports claim soldiers in Myanmar have admitted to killing and torturing civilians.

A report by the BBC said it had interviewed soldiers who had defected to a local civilian militia group. The report said soldiers were ordered to fire at a village in central Myanmar as they shot civilians. There were also reports of sexual abuse against women in Yae Myet village.

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi had appeared before the world court last year after Gambia accused the Myanmar military leadership of genocide against Rohingyas.

Also Read: Rohingya in Bangladesh cheer US decision on Myanmar 'genocide'

The report comes as the world court is set to rule on Friday over the Myanmar junta's objection to the genocide case linked to the treatment of Rohingyas.

Watch: Rohingya refugees triggering socio-economic crisis in Bangladesh?

Thousands of Rohingyas fled to neighbouring Bangladesh in 2017 triggering a refugee crisis. Reports say despite several attempts, Rohingya refugees have refused to leave the camps in Bangladesh as the government began transporting refugees to an island in the Bay of Bengal.

Last week, rebels had claimed they captured junta troops as the fragile peace with the Arakan Army remained on tenterhooks. There has been largescale violence reported in Rakhine state which is home to Rohingyas as Rights groups have repeatedly accused the government soldiers of committing crimes.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.