Myanmar Junta says media reports of 400 Rohingya dead 'not true,' claims Cyclone Mocha fatalities at 145

Myanmar rulers Junta on Friday reported that in the nation, the death toll from Cyclone Mocha has reached 145. Most of the dead, as per the news agency AFP, belong to the persecuted Rohingya minority. In a statement, the Junta said that of the 145 dead, 24 were locals, four were soldiers and the rest 117 were "Bengalis" — a pejorative term for the Rohingya.

"Altogether 145 local people were killed during the cyclone," said the authorities in a statement. Media reports of higher Rohingya death toll "not true" The Junta statement also said that media reports of around 400 Rohingya dead were "not true". As per the statement, action would be taken against the outlets that publish the number.

Since it ousted the elected government more than two years ago, the Junta, as per AFP, has arrested scores of journalists and has closed outlets deemed critical of its rule.

United Nations on Cyclone Mocha's damage to Myanmar

On Friday, the United Nations in a statement said that at least 800,000 people in Myanmar have been affected by Cyclone Mocha.

It said that the affected people need emergency food aid and other assistance.

According to Anthea Webb, the UN World Food Programme's deputy regional director for Asia and the Pacific, the cyclone caused extensive damage in Myanmar's Rakhine State, with massive destruction to homes, roads, hospitals, schools, and telecommunications and power lines.

"There are at least 800,000 people in urgent need of emergency food assistance," said Webb, adding that "greater needs for food, shelter, water, health and other humanitarian aid are expected to be revealed as we reach more areas." International aid AFP reports that a few international aid groups, including the United Nations World Food Programme, have been working on the ground in Sittwe.

However, a Junta spokesperson remained silent about whether UN agencies would be granted access to displacement camps outside Sittwe that house Rohingya.

Myanmar state media on Tuesday reported that "offers from the international community for providing aid have been accepted."

"But relief and rehabilitation tasks must be done through existing united strength," added the Global New Light of Myanmar. Cyclone Mocha and the damage it did to Myanmar On Sunday, the cyclone brought lashing rain and winds of 195 kilometres per hour (120 miles per hour) to Myanmar and neighbouring Bangladesh.

The high-speed winds collapsed buildings, turned streets into rivers, uprooted trees and also knocked out communications across much of Myanmar's Rakhine state, which is home to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees who following decades of ethnic conflict, have been living there in displacement camps. The Rohingyas In Myanmar, Rohingyas are widely viewed as interlopers from Bangladesh. As per AFP, they are denied citizenship and access to health care in the country. To travel outside of the townships, they require permission.

(With inputs from agencies)

