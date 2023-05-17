In Myanmar's Rakhine, locals say hundreds have died due to Cyclone Mocha; official figures claim only 3 dead

In Rakhine, Myanmar, hundreds of people are feared dead as Cyclone Mocha hit the nation. On Tuesday, residents and aid groups reported that numerous individuals, including Rohingya Muslims, are believed to have perished after the cyclone struck Myanmar over the weekend.

As per Reuters cyclone Mocha inflicted severe damage on Myanmar's impoverished Rakhine State, with powerful winds reaching speeds of up to 210 kph (130 mph) tearing off roofs and a storm surge that flooded the state capital, Sittwe.

Residents in Rakhine State have reported that at least 100 people have lost their lives, and many more are missing and presumed dead. As per them, unfortunately, aid is yet to reach the affected areas. Additionally, Bangladesh has been facing severe power shortages — its worst power cuts in over seven months — which has exacerbated the challenges in responding to the crisis.

The affected region, as per Reuters, is densely populated by Rohingya Muslims, a persecuted minority that successive governments in Myanmar have "refused to recognise".

However, speaking to Reuters, a resident who chose to remain anonymous, said that more than 100 Rohingya Muslims have been killed. He reportedly based this number on his personal assessment of multiple villages he visited after the cyclone.

News portal Myanmar Now also suggested that hundreds were feared dead. Aid groups have also acknowledged the occurrence of a "significant number of deaths".

In contrast to these numbers, Myanmar's state media reported that only three people had been killed.

The reported death toll has not been verified, and there is still uncertainty surrounding the exact number of casualties.

A spokesperson for the pro-democracy shadow National Unity Government told Reuters that they had received confirmation of approximately 400 Rohingya deaths, primarily in the Sittwe area.

"We received confirmation of about 400 Rohingya deaths, mainly around Sittwe area".

Ramanathan Balakrishnan, of the UN's Office of Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said that "It's really a nightmare scenario for the cyclone to hit areas with such deep pre-existing needs." He estimates that approximately 5.4 million people were in the path of the cyclone, a majority of whom were considered vulnerable. Early priorities as r Balakrishnan include shelter, water, sanitation, and relief supplies.

(With inputs from agencies)

