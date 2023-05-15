In Pics | Cyclone Mocha causes devastation in Myanmar, Bangladesh

Written By: Heena Sharma Updated: May 15, 2023, 09:45 AM IST

Cyclone Mocha made landfall in Myanmar on 14 May afternoon near the coastal city of Sittwe in Rakhine State, Myanmar damaging houses, and uprooting trees, mobile towers, and lamp posts across the city. People in the city are stuck inside their houses as the gusts continued. Due to heavy winds and torrential rainfall, mobile communications have been lost.

High winds of up to 130 miles per hour during cyclone Mocha's landfall

UN's World Meteorological Organization has cautioned of heavy rain, flooding, and landslides to be brought on by cyclone Mocha. Bangladesh and Myanmar both are in emergency mode. Thousands of people have evacuated the Rohingya refugees camps from the low-lying regions. Safety shelters are being provided to the displaced people.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Thousands of people evacuated from Myanmar's Sittwe city

According to Tin Nyein Oo, a volunteer in Sittwe shelters, over 4,000 of Sittwe's 300,000 citizens were evacuated to the neighbouring towns. Over 20,000 others are taking refuge in the strong structures like monasteries, pagodas, and schools situated on the city's hills.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Five dead in Myanmar, no casualties in Bangladesh

At least five people are reportedly killed in the devastation caused by cyclone Mocha in Myanmar. However, no casualties have yet been reported in Bangladesh. Though cyclone, as was feared earlier, did not make landfall in Cox's Bazar. But it still caused massive damage to many makeshift shelters for refugees.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Telecoms tower damaged as powerful cyclone Mocha hits Myanmar, Bangladesh

Strong winds laid heavy damages to the telecom towers in Myanmar and Bangladesh. In Myanmar's city of Sittwe, electricity and wireless connections were disrupted causing inconvenience to the citizens.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Landslides, floods hit as cyclone Mocha makes landfall

Cyclone Mocha resulted in landfall and floods across Bangladesh and Myanmar. Bangladesh's disaster official Kamrul Hasan said the cyclone caused "no major damage". However, flooding still caused wide-spread damage.

(Photograph: Twitter )