Myanmar cops file new charge against Suu Kyi to extend detention indefinitely

To put ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi under detention indefinitely without trial, police have filed a new charge against her in Myanmar, her lawyer said on Tuesday.

Lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told reporters after meeting with a judge in the capital, Naypyitaw, that Suu Kyi has been charged with violating Article 25 of the Natural Disaster Management Law, which has been used to prosecute people, who have broken coronavirus restrictions.

Suu Kyi, who was ousted in a military coup on February 1, has already been charged with possessing walkie-talkies that were imported without being registered.

The maximum punishment for the Covid-19 violation is three years' imprisonment. However, the new charge may allow her to be held indefinitely without trial because a change in the Penal Code instituted by the junta last week permits detention without court permission.

On February 1, military overthrew the government of veteran democracy champion Suu Kyi. The army took power alleging that its complaints of fraud in a November 8 general election, in which Suu Kyi's party had won a landslide, were being ignored.

It guaranteed on Tuesday that it would hold an election and hand over power, denied its removal of the government was a coup or that its leaders were detained, and accused protesters of violence and intimidation.