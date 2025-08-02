/Mortar shell blast kills 5 children in Pakistan, sparks panic among locals

Five children were killed and over 10 were injured after an old motor shell exploded on Saturday (August 2) in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to Pakistan police. The group of children was playing with the shell when it suddenly exploded.

The shocking incident occurred in the Lakki Marwat district. A group of children found an unexploded mortar shell in the hills. The children were unaware that it was a bomb and started playing with it.

As they were bringing it back to their college, it exploded. After the blast, five children were killed, while 12 were injured, the police said.

The rescue teams reached the incident spot immediately and took the injured to the nearby City Hospital, according to the officials.