More than 100 kg gold donated by ex-Nepal PM being checked for impurities

Nepal's former Prime Minister KP Oli, a "self-declared atheist" did something before the 2021 general elections which was widely perceived to be populist. Oli offered 104 kg of gold to Kathmandu's Pashupatinath Temple. It was considered to be a move to appease the Hindu community in Nepal. The gold was used to make 'Jalahari' or an ornament for God.

On Sunday, the Commission of Inquiry into Abuse of Authority (CIAA), which is Nepal's anti-corruption body, uprooted the Jalahari in order to check for impurities as concerns emerged that out of 104 kg, about 7 kg was made of silver or copper alloys. The Jalahari is being checked for impurities, reported Indian Express.

The CIAA began looking into the matter after a complaint was lodged.

Watch | Nepal's oldest temple investigated for corruption over missing jewellery × Oli told Nepal's parliament last month that it was not his job as the PM to look to check whether the gold was genuine or substandard. Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Nepal's current PM had endorsed Oli's view.

However, the public outcry over the possible corruption made CIAA take cognisance of the allegations and begin an investigation. CIAA officials have now taken custody of Jalahari. On Sunday, CIAA took the Jalahari with Pashupatinath Area Development Trust (PADT) officials in attendance. Missing ornaments? The Pashupati Area Development Trust has claimed that it had bought 103 kilograms of gold to make the Jalahari but 10 kilogrammes was missing from the ornament.

Ghanashyam Khatiwada, executive director of the Pashupati Area Development Trust, told the media that the gold made Jalahari of Pashupatinath was taken by the anti-graft body to determine its quality and weight after questions were raised over the missing gold.

Pashupatinath Temple is the oldest Hindu temple in Kathmandu. On Sunday, the temple was kept shut and devotees were not allowed to enter as the investigation went on.

Dozens of security personnel, including Nepal Army soldiers, have been deployed at the Pashupatinath Temple premises while the investigation process is in progress.

