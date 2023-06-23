Nepal court lifts ban on Adipurush but Kathmandu Mayor not in favour of screening it

On Thursday, a Nepal court lifted the ban on Hindi films that was imposed earlier this week after the release of Adipurush. While filmmaker Om Raut's Adipurush can now be screened in theatres across Nepal, the Kathmandu Mayor has reportedly vowed to stop the film's screening in the country.



The court has directed authorities across the country to allow the seamless screening of all Hindi films that have been cleared by the censor board, including Adipurush. However, Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah has said he is ready to face punishment but will not let Adipurush screen in theatres across Nepal. He said that the matter has a lot to do with “Nepal’s sovereignty and independence” which he cannot let down.



Shah particularly has a problem with one of the lines in the film which claims Sita (played by Kriti Sanon) is India's daughter. In the actual Ramayana - on which the film is based - Sita belonged to Nepal.



Shah shared a Facebook post which reads, “The film's writer said that Nepal was under India, this clearly shows India’s ill intention. To term this as a stunt by the Nepal government and to issue an order by the court in favour of screening the movie means to accept that Nepal was once under India’s rule, and the court and the government are both the slaves of India.”

Meanwhile, Patan High Court judge Dhir Bahadur Chand stated that the screening of films that have permission from the censor board should not be stopped as it’s unethical.