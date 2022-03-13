Meme fest begins after Pakistan PM Imran Khan inspects J-10C fighter jets during induction  

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan recently inspected J-10C multi-role fighter jets during its induction into country's air force on Friday.

The footage of the event turned into a meme fest on social media. Numerous meme makers spared no time to come up with unique messages related to the event.

Khan has already been very popular with meme makers. The leader keeps grabbing their attention every now and then.

An unknown number of the jets were formally inducted by Pakistan. The planes, which have been acquired from all-weather ally China, look to bolster the country's combat capabilities.

The ceremony of the induction was held at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Minhas Kamra in Attock district, Punjab province.

One user said, "Khan saab dehan se awein lal button na daba dyna (Khan sir be cautious, don't press the red button)." In one tweet, a person said, "Yar main keh rha hn na k mujhy chalana ata hai. Peechay hato saray (Friends, I am saying I know how to fly it. Everyone get back)."

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister, said, “When F-16s were inducted 40 years ago, the whole nation was jubilant and now that time has come again as Pakistan is strengthening itself.”

The landing of five J-10C aircraft was witnessed by the prime minister, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The JC-10 is a fully integrated weapon, avionic and combat system. Its induction into the PAF would further strengthen its capabilities, said Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff.

