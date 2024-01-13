Maldives: Major setback for President Muizzu as oppn leader wins Male' mayoral elections

Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) candidate Adam Azim won the mayoral elections in Malé on Saturday (Jan 13). The election results are a major setback for Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, who vacated the seat less than 2 months after his ascendency to the presidency.

In a post on X, MDP leader Abdulla Shahid said, "Kudos Adam Azim and to MDP Secretariat on winning the Malé Mayoral by-election! The capital city has said a categorical NO to President Muizzu and his policies - within just 58 days in office!"

Polling in the by-election took place from 8 am to 5 pm at 55 polling stations. Only some 17,000 out of the 54,680 eligible voters cast their ballots in the by-election, according to the Election Commission.



The capital city has said a categorical NO to President Muizzu and his policies - within just 58 days in office!#AdamAzim4Mayor #Vote4AdamAzim #VaaneKuraane #FehiThanavasMale pic.twitter.com/YRfr80soPl — Abdulla Shahid (@abdulla_shahid) January 13, 2024 × The ruling People's National Congress (PNC) mayoral candidate Aisha Azima Shakoor was trailing Azim by a margin of 1,300 votes.

Azim, the younger brother of Colonel (Retired) Mohamed Nazim, the leader of Maldives National Party (MNP) and parliamentary representative for Dhangethi constituency, had run projects worth millions under his direct supervision as Maldives Transport and Contracting Company's (MTCC) chief during the MDP administration, according to reports.

Apart from the mayorship, councillors will be elected to three seats of the Malé City Council which became vacant when they quit to join the new government, the reports- Maafannu South, Central Henveiru, and Henveiru South.