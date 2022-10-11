Malala Yousafzai visits Pakistan 10 years after Taliban assassination attempt

Ten years after a Taliban murder attempt on her life, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai visited flood victims in her home in Pakistan on Tuesday.

Thousands of people protested in her hometown, where the same violent organisation is once more on the rise, during her visit, which is just the second since she was transported to Britain for life-saving treatment.

Yousafzai was shot in the head by the Pakistani Taliban, an autonomous organisation with ties to the Afghan Taliban when she was just 15 years old because of her advocacy for girls' education.

She arrived in Karachi on Tuesday, two days after the attack's tenth anniversary, from where she would proceed to regions that saw tremendous monsoon floods.

Her organisation, Malala Fund, stated in a statement that the goal of her travel is to "help keep international attention focused on the impact of floods in Pakistan and reinforce the need for critical humanitarian aid."

Eight million people were forced to leave their homes due to catastrophic floods, which submerged a third of Pakistan and cost an estimated $28 billion in damages.

Yousafzai was born and raised in the town of Mingora in the fiercely religious Swat Valley, close to the Afghan border.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), often known as the Pakistani Taliban, carried out an insurgency there for several years till a harsh military campaign in 2014 put an end to it.

However, since the Afghan Taliban retook control of Kabul last year, instability has increased.

In recent weeks, the TTP has taken credit for scores of strikes, many of which targeted security personnel and anti-Taliban elders.

(with inputs from agencies)