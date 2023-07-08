LPG cylinder blast in passenger van kills seven people in Pakistan

At least 7 people were killed and 14 others were injured after an LPG cylinder installed in a passenger van exploded in Pakistan’s Sargodha district. The cylinder was of poor quality and the explosion reportedly took place due to a gas leak. The van, a white Toyota Hiace, had the cylinder filled with LPG for fuel. Above 20 people were aboard the van when the explosion occurred.

All injured, including two children and two senior citizens, were rushed to Bhalwal Tehsil Headquarters hospital. One of them is reportedly in critical condition. Flames engulfed the vehicle Head Constable Mohammad Shahid, stationed at Kot Momin Police Station, was on his way to work and happened to be sitting in the front seat of the van when the cylinder explosion took place. Shahid described the chaos that unfolded as flames quickly engulfed the vehicle, forcing him to act swiftly.

Without hesitation, Shahid exited the van and proceeded to break open the middle and rear doors, attempting to rescue the passengers trapped inside. Despite his brave efforts, Shahid was unable to save the lives of six to seven individuals who were present in the van during the explosion.

Emergency services rushed to the scene immediately, and the injured were transported to nearby hospitals in Sargodha and Kot Momin. Some bodies remain unidentified As the investigation unfolds, the process of identifying the deceased victims is currently underway. Five deceased men are yet to be identified, local media reported. This unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the recurring occurrences in Pakistan, where passenger vans often lack proper safety measures and are equipped with substandard cylinders.