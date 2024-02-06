Lok Sabha report urges diplomatic action against Pakistan for supporting terrorism

The Lok Sabha's External Affairs Committee has issued a comprehensive report urging the Indian government to intensify diplomatic efforts in exposing Pakistan's complicity in sponsoring terrorism, while bolstering security measures along India's borders.

"The Committee desires that the Government should keep up its diplomatic efforts to expose the nefarious activities of Pakistan and its links with various terrorist outfits at every fora while strengthening its land borders and sea routes to prevent terrorist infiltration," stated the report.

The committee's report, titled "Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels," paints a stark picture of the deep-rooted connections between ISI and terrorist outfits operating in the region. Among the recipient groups of ISI's patronage, the report identifies prominent names such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), and Indian Mujahideen (IM).

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the Committee emphasised the urgent need to dismantle terrorist networks and safe havens, asserting, "Terrorist attacks in the country can only be curbed by dismantling all terrorist networks and safe havens."

Addressing the longstanding issue of cross-border terrorism, the report noted, "Terrorist outfits are provided safe havens, material support, finance and other logistics by Pakistan’s ISI to carry out terrorist activities in India."

Despite the absence of high-level interactions with Pakistan in the last three years, India has consistently raised concerns about Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism at various international forums.

The report highlighted this, stating, "The Government consistently raises the issue of Pakistan’s continuing support to cross-border terrorism and terrorist infiltration at the bilateral, regional and multilateral level."