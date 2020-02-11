Pakistan Parliament passes resolution backing coronavirus-hit China

A resolution passed by the Upper House of Parliament of Pakistan expressed solidarity with China over its fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Mushahid Hussain Syed, chairman of Pakistani Senate's Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, stated that the main motive behind it was to express "full solidarity and support" for China's battle with the novel coronavirus.

The resolution states that Pakistan will fully cooperate with their "Chinese brethren" in this difficult moment of "medical and health emergency."

The Pakistan Senate also expressed its "gratitude" to the government of China for treating Pakistani students in the central Chinese city of Wuhan which has been identified as the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Also Read: Coronavirus outbreak: While Air India flight lands in Wuhan to rescue Indians, Pak says it won't evacuate citizens

Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Mushahid Hussain read out the resolution and stated that the Upper House acclaims the strong leadership of President Xi Jinping who is leading a very successful operation to combat the virus.

Pakistan has been a fairly mute observer during the whole outbreak even as its nationals have been trapped in Wuhan. The Imran Khan government has refused to evacuate its citizens living in China in the wake of deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Pakistan had earlier halted flights to and from China, declaring it a "precautionary measure" as the death toll rose but restored it later.