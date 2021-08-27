Kabul blasts: More than 90 dead as Joe Biden vows to 'hunt down' those responsible

Afghanistan's capital city Kabul was stunned by more than one suicide bomb blast at the airport on Thursday (August 26), that killed dozens of people including US troops as the United States President Joe Biden issued a stern warning to those who are responsible for the attacks.

The death toll from devastating blasts has risen as the latest US media reports, citing an official with Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health, revealed that more than 90 people have been killed, including civilians and 13 US troops.

Biden has promised to avenge the fallen soldiers, who according to him were engaged "in a dangerous mission to save the lives of others" and said that the United States will "hunt down" the attackers and "make them pay".

"For those who carried out this attack as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said in an address at the White House on Thursday.

ALSO READ | India condemns Kabul blasts, says 'need for the world to stand unitedly against terrorism'

The blasts have deepened the Afghan crisis further in the final days of an already tensed evacuation efforts by the West from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

"There are many women and children among the victims. Most of the wounded people are in trauma and shock," one of the officials said as quoted by AFP, adding the toll only accounted for those taken to city hospitals.

The US Defense Department confirmed the number of American troops killed in the suicide bomb blasts at Kabul airport rose by one to 13.

"A thirteenth US service member has died from his wounds suffered as a result of the attack on Abbey Gate," Central Command spokesman Captain Bill Urban said in a statement.

Biden also informed that he has asked the Pentagon to develop plans to strike back at Islamist militants. He said, "I've also ordered my commanders to develop operational plans to strike ISIS-K assets, leadership and facilities."

ALSO READ | India condemns Kabul blasts, says 'need for the world to stand unitedly against terrorism'

Watch:

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks, however, Biden said that he has seen "no evidence" that the Taliban colluded with Islamic State militants in carrying out the deadly attacks.

Former US president Donald Trump and other Republican lawmakers have lashed out at Biden over deaths of US soldiers.

"This tragedy should never have been allowed to happen, which makes our grief even deeper and more difficult to understand," said Trump, who is a staunch critic of Biden over the Afghan crisis.