Joint Investigation Team summons Imran Khan for probe on May 9 attacks on Jinnah House
Imran Khan has been asked by JIT to appear on Tuesday, May 30, to face questions regarding the alleged attack on the Jinnah House by his supporters on May 9.
The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has taken a controversial step in its inquiry into the Jinnah House attack that occurred on May 9. According to sources, the JIT has decided to summon former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan for questioning regarding the acts of vandalism and arson that took place on that day. Call-up notices have been issued to Imran Khan, instructing him to appear before investigators on Tuesday.
10 separate teams constituted to investigate cases
The JIT, led by Deputy Inspector General Kamran Adil, has been actively investigating the incidents that transpired on May 9 and has constituted ten separate teams to delve into the matter. Imran Khan has been implicated in various cases registered at different police stations, including Sarwar Road and Shadman. As part of the ongoing investigation, the JIT has already gathered information from apprehended suspects regarding their connections to Zaman Park.
In response to the Jinnah House attack, the Punjab Home Department established a JIT on May 27. The team, headed by SSP Investigation Iqbal Town Aqeela Niaz Naqvi, comprises four other officers from the provincial police force. Its primary objective is to thoroughly investigate the incidents of vandalism and arson that took place at the Corp Commander House (Jinnah House) in Lahore.
The attack on Jinnah House was reportedly carried out by several PTI leaders and workers who allegedly stormed the premises in protest of Imran Khan's arrest. Rizwan Zia, the son of retired Major Ziaul Hassan, who served as IGP Punjab and Sindh, was also arrested in connection with the Jinnah House attack case.
Total 9 cases filed by JIT against Imran Khan
Earlier this month, the JIT chief submitted a report to the court detailing the cases filed against Imran Khan. During the proceedings, it was revealed that there are currently nine cases against Khan in Punjab, with two of them already closed. The remaining cases are still under investigation.
Earlier, Imran Khan himself condemned the attack on Jinnah House, while stating that these should not have taken place. “Pakistan was defamed by this [attack]. It shouldn't have happened,” the PTI chief said to the media after a week of the attack.
