Joint Investigation Team summons Imran Khan for probe on May 9 attacks on Jinnah House

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has taken a controversial step in its inquiry into the Jinnah House attack that occurred on May 9. According to sources, the JIT has decided to summon former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan for questioning regarding the acts of vandalism and arson that took place on that day. Call-up notices have been issued to Imran Khan, instructing him to appear before investigators on Tuesday. 10 separate teams constituted to investigate cases The JIT, led by Deputy Inspector General Kamran Adil, has been actively investigating the incidents that transpired on May 9 and has constituted ten separate teams to delve into the matter. Imran Khan has been implicated in various cases registered at different police stations, including Sarwar Road and Shadman. As part of the ongoing investigation, the JIT has already gathered information from apprehended suspects regarding their connections to Zaman Park.

Watch: Ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan accuses government of violating constitution × In response to the Jinnah House attack, the Punjab Home Department established a JIT on May 27. The team, headed by SSP Investigation Iqbal Town Aqeela Niaz Naqvi, comprises four other officers from the provincial police force. Its primary objective is to thoroughly investigate the incidents of vandalism and arson that took place at the Corp Commander House (Jinnah House) in Lahore.

The attack on Jinnah House was reportedly carried out by several PTI leaders and workers who allegedly stormed the premises in protest of Imran Khan's arrest. Rizwan Zia, the son of retired Major Ziaul Hassan, who served as IGP Punjab and Sindh, was also arrested in connection with the Jinnah House attack case. Total 9 cases filed by JIT against Imran Khan Earlier this month, the JIT chief submitted a report to the court detailing the cases filed against Imran Khan. During the proceedings, it was revealed that there are currently nine cases against Khan in Punjab, with two of them already closed. The remaining cases are still under investigation.