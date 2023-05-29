Pakistan: PTI faces further setback as 3 more leaders abandon Imran Khan in aftermath of May 9 riots

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) faces further setbacks as three more leaders have announced their departure from the Imran Khan-led party following the May 9 vandalism incident, reported local media outlet Geo News. Former special assistant to prime minister Tariq Mehmood Al Hasan, former MPA Malik Khurram Ali Khan and former MNA Jamshed Thomas condemned the violent protests that took place on May 9 and announced their resignation. 9 May protests The 9 May protests involving Imran Khan were a significant event in Pakistan's political landscape. Khan was arrested in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case which led to widespread protests and riots that lasted for nearly three days.

Also Read | Mysterious! Venice canal stuns locals as patch takes on fluorescent green hue

The protests turned violent, with attacks targeting sensitive defence and public installations. Many PTI leaders, lawmakers, and founding members expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation and distanced themselves from Imran Khan's leadership. Key leaders quit PTI The protests and subsequent violence triggered a wave of defections from the PTI party. Several prominent members, including Shireen Mazari, Imran Ismail, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Ali Zaidi, and Maleeka Bokhari, decided to leave the party, citing their disagreement with the handling of the situation and the resulting vandalism. Petition in SC In response to the events, Imran Khan filed a constitutional petition in the Supreme Court. The petition challenged the imposition of Article 245, which authorized the deployment of army troops in aid of civil authorities. Imran Khan sought to have the imposition of Article 245 declared invalid and requested that the court prevent the authorities from arresting PTI workers and leaders allegedly involved in the attacks on state installations.

Also Read | India secures approval for second hydropower project in Nepal, strengthening bilateral energy cooperation

Additionally, the petition raised concerns about the trial of civilians accused of attacking defense installations in military courts, arguing that it violated fundamental rights. Ishaq Dar on negotiations with PTI On Sunday, the government's stance on negotiations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was brought to the forefront, revealing inconsistencies. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar categorically dismissed the possibility of talks in a post-May 9 scenario.

“Negotiations with Khan could be held if he takes ‘corrective actions’, apologises to the nation, admits his mistake, and promises not to do anything like May 9 in the future,” he told Geo News on Sunday in an interview.

Watch | Turkey Elections 2023: Erdogan back for another five years × During an appearance on the Geo News program "Jirga," Dar stated that negotiations with Imran Khan could be considered if certain conditions were met. These conditions included Imran Khan taking "corrective measures," offering an apology to the nation, acknowledging his mistake, and making a promise not to engage in similar actions to those of May 9 in the future. WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here. ×