Islamabad-Rawalpindi vow to act as terror targets Pakistan army in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group claimed responsibility for an attack on Pakistani soldiers that killed two and injured an unspecified number of people in northwestern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan gave a higher death toll in Saturday's attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, claiming that eight Pakistani soldiers died. There was no immediate explanation for the discrepancy.

The TTP also claimed responsibility for a hand grenade attack on a police van in the Swabi area of the province that killed a police officer and injured two others on Saturday.

Pakistan is continuing to face an increased number of attacks on security forces after the TTP ended a ceasefire with Islamabad last November. The government on Friday said that it intends to carry out a massive anti-militant operation across the country in the immediate future.

Islamabad recently claimed success after it arrested the leader and founder of the banned Baloch National Army (BNA), Gulzar Imam alias Shambay. Balochistan,

Pakistan's southwestern province, has been demanding freedom from Islamabad for decades and it remains a battleground between Pakistan's security forces and Baloch separatists.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's National Security Committee, comprising the prime minister and the military’s top brass, agreed to re-launch their anti-terrorusm operation this month under a national action plan.

The plan involves military and intelligence operations, death sentences for militants, setting up special military courts for trials, and the deployment of anti-extremist forces in vulnerable areas.

The country previously launched a counter-militancy plan in 2014, after 132 children were massacred in a Peshawar school in an attack claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

