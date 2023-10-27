Indian troops need to leave Maldives, they will not be replaced by troops from other nations: Muizzu

Incoming Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu said on Friday (Oct 27) that his country intends to be fully independent and will ask Indian troops stationed on the Island to leave. Speaking to the news agency Bloomberg, Muizzu said, "It happens to be Indian foreign military presence here.”

Muizzu added that he had already begun negotiations with New Delhi on removing its military presence, calling those talks “very successful already.”

“We want a bilateral relationship that’s mutually beneficial,” he said and pointed out that Indian soldiers will not be replaced by troops from other countries

'Will not allow any other country to bring their troops here'

Around 70 Indian military personnel have been maintaining New Delhi-sponsored radar stations and surveillance aircraft in Maldives.

Muizzu, who is backed by a coalition known to be close to China, also told Bloomberg that the removal of Indian military personnel in no way indicated that he was going to allow China or "any other country to bring their military troops here."

“We want assistance, cooperation with all the countries,” Muizzu added.

His victory in the recently concluded election extends the tug-of-war between India and China for influence over the Indian Ocean. Successive governments have tilted either toward India or China.

The Indian government said last week that it intends to work with the new Maldives government.



“We look forward to constructively engaging with the incoming administration and discussing ways to enhance our relationship further,” Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters.

In the last five years, New Delhi carried out 500 medical evacuations saving 523 Maldivian lives, Bagchi added, reiterating India’s assistance to the island.

(With inputs from agencies)

