In setback for Imran Khan govt, Germany refuses to modernise Pakistani submarines

It is a well-known fact that Pakistani establishment turns a blind eye to terrorist networks and safe havens on its soil. Such behaviour has come back to haunt Pakistan yet again as Germany has refused to help Pakistan in modernising its submarines.



Also read | Pakistan falsely claimed it made statement at UNSC: India



Germany's Federal Security Council headed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel has decided that Germany will not supply Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) systems for Pakistani submarines.

What is AIP system?

As its name suggests, Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system reduces a submarine's dependence on atmospheric air.

Normally conventional diesel-electric engine submarines have to surface daily for Oxygen required for fuel combustion.

A submarine is its most vulnerable state when it surfaces as it can be easily detected.

AIP lets a submarine's engine run without atmospheric air for a week. This means that the submarine can remain underwater for the entire duration, increasing its capability.

Indian Navy has its own indigenously developed Air Independent Propulsion system. The system has been developed by Naval Material Research Laboratory (NMRL).

Hindustan Times quoted an unnamed Indian official to say that Germany's snub to Pakistan would "adversely impact" lethality of Pakistani submarines.

Why was Pakistan snubbed?

It is believed that Germany snubbed Pakistan as it could not bring all perpetrators of terror attack on German Embassy to justice.

150 people were killed as truck bomb devastated German Embassy in Kabul in 2017. Haqqani Network was thought to be against the attack. Haqqani Network has a presence in Pakistan.



(With inputs from agencies)