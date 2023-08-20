ugc_banner

Imran's close aide and Pak's former finance minister, Asad Umar, arrested under Official Secrets Act

Islamabad, Pakistan Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Aug 20, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Imran Khan with Asad Umar Photograph:(Twitter)

In a separate incident, Imaan Mazari, the daughter of Pakistan's former Minister of Human Rights, Shireen Mazari, was also arrested from her residence on Sunday for alleged involvement in state affairs.

Pakistan's former finance minister and a close associate of the arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been taken into custody on Sunday under the Official Secrets Act, according to multiple reports. This development follows the recent arrest on Saturday of Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pakistan's former foreign minister, also under the Official Secrets Act of 1923. The case against Qureshi is related to a diplomatic cipher saga.

Arrest of activist Imaan Mazari

In a separate incident, Imaan Mazari, the daughter of Pakistan's former Minister of Human Rights, Shireen Mazari, was also arrested from her residence on Sunday for alleged involvement in state affairs. The arrest was made by the police on charges of interference in state matters, staging a sit-in, and resistance, reports said. 

Allegations of abduction 

Shireen Mazari, Imaan's mother, who had left the PTI party after being detained following riots on May 9, described her daughter's arrest as an "abduction."

The former minister asserted that plainclothes individuals forcibly took her daughter away, without presenting warrants or following legal procedures. Imaan Mazari has previously faced legal trouble for using offensive language against the former Army Chief, General (retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Pakistan's political turmoil

Shireen Mazari had announced her resignation and withdrawal from active politics after being released from jail.

“Taking away our security cameras and her laptop and cell. We asked who they had come for and they just dragged Imaan out. They marched all over the house. My daughter was in her night clothes and said let me change but they just dragged her away. Of course no warrants or any legal procedure. State fascism. Remember we are only 2 women living in the house. Thus is an abduction,” Shireen said on platform X (formerly Twitter).

The PTI's supporters had engaged in attacks on both civilian and military installations across Pakistan, following Imran Khan's initial arrest in a corruption case on May 9. The resulting violence, referred to as the "Black Day," led to internal turmoil within the PTI, prompting numerous party members to resign in order to avoid legal consequences for their roles in the attacks.

